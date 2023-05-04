Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 5,225 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 123,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

