Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.
Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %
GRMN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 1,001,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Further Reading
