Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

GRMN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 1,001,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 37.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

