GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.58 Dividend

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.90. The company has a market cap of £308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.27).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.