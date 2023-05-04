GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.90. The company has a market cap of £308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.27).

Get GCP Asset Backed Income Fund alerts:

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.