GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 8.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 193,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,174,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

GDS Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in GDS by 231.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GDS by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

