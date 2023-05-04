Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of GNK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.