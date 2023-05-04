General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31), with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

General Electric Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 441.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.