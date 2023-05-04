General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.40. 752,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

