General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 27,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.