Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,149,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

