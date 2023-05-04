GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

