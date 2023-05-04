Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,448 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eXp World by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Up 13.5 %

eXp World stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock worth $2,931,965. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

