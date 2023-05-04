Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.