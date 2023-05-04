GICTrade 1-Day Volume Hits $10,827.53 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $97.65 million and approximately $10,827.53 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.98650696 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,319.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

