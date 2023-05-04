Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 7.0 %

GIL traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 1,663,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

