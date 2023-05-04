Global Industrial (GIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of GIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 14,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,970. The company has a market cap of $870.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 255.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

