Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.25% of Global Payments worth $66,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 579,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

