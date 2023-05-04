Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

