Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.