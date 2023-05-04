Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 747286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globalstar Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

