Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $9,524,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

GMED traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,581. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

