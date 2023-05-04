Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $133,534.78 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

