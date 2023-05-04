goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$180.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. goeasy traded as low as C$88.35 and last traded at C$88.35, with a volume of 32568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.44.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 13.372434 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

