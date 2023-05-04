Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 31,450 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,683,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,754,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

