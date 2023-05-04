Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 937173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The stock has a market cap of C$282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3396825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

