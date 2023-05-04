Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$209.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LOPE stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 269,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,137. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

