Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$223.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LOPE traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 514,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

