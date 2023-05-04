Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 63946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

