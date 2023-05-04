Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 3,582,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,269. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

