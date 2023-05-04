Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.35

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 428953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $662.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

