Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $846.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.