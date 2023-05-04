Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $690,943.21

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $690,943.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,889.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00304211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00539139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00066571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00406142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

