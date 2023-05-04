GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 109,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 114,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

