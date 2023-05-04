GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBPGet Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 109,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 114,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

