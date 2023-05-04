Guggenheim Begins Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

