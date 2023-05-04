Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.86). Approximately 7,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.88).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,370.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

