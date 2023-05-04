Hanmi Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.