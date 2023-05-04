Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 538,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

