HC Wainwright Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.64. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $21.65 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.