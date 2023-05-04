Head to Head Comparison: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) vs. Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Signature Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Signature Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Aviation and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AERWINS Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.46%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Signature Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

