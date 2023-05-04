Head to Head Comparison: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DarioHealth and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 245.89%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -224.88% -64.99% -48.76% Pulmonx -109.80% -35.08% -28.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.41 -$62.19 million ($2.63) -1.39 Pulmonx $53.66 million 8.59 -$58.92 million ($1.59) -7.69

Pulmonx has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulmonx beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

