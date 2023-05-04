Head to Head Review: Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -99.23% -27.35% -22.74% Scilex N/A -3,189.63% -19.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Scilex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $215.79 million 3.23 -$217.86 million ($3.86) -3.18 Scilex $38.03 million 21.09 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Scilex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scilex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twist Bioscience and Scilex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67 Scilex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.70%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Scilex.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Scilex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment consists of the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The EMEA segment includes Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The APAC segment consists of Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust, and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Scilex

(Get Rating)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. It also offers SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trail for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

