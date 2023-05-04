Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -326.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,059. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.