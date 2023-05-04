Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 230.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

