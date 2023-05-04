Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.58% of The Shyft Group worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 55,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

