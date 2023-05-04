Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of Avanos Medical worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 178,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

