Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.51. The stock had a trading volume of 96,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,939. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.