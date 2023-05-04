Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Perrigo worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 346,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,264. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

