Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 51,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

