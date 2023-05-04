Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.14% of Douglas Dynamics worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,380. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

