Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Powell Industries accounts for 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Powell Industries stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 35,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.