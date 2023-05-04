Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Radian Group worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 538,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,019. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

